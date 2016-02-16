NW Ohio Aggregation Coalition files motion against FirstEnergy rate hike

For the first time ever, the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition is filing a motion with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission against a FirstEnergy plan they describe as a corporate bailout. (Source: FirstEnergy)

For the first time ever, the Northwest Ohio Aggregation Coalition is filing a motion with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission against a FirstEnergy plan they describe as a corporate bailout, and one that shouldn't be put on the backs of the customers.

"The fact that FirstEnergy is trying to use the state's public utilities commission to raise rates in a time when rates are going down naturally in the free marketplace, really concerns us," said Pete Gerken, Lucas County commissioner.

Gerken along with others from the coalition say they're filing a motion with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, something they say is a first for them and needs to be done to protect the customers.

"This commission is about to transfer 3.9 billion dollars from the rate payers of Northwest Ohio into the profits of one singular company, that's just wrong," Gerken said.

"If this goes through it will would be equivalent to a thirteenth month electric bill, an increase of about $800 to $1,000 per consumer," said Carol Contrada, Lucas County commissioner.

FirstEnergy's proposed agreement is an 8-year plan and something they say will increase ratepayers energy bills at first, but would be beneficial in the long-run.

"Under our plan, as energy prices increase just like at the gas pumps, the modest charges they may see on their bill at first will convert into credits and protect our customers over time as energy prices increase," said Doug Colafella, FirstEnergy communications consultant.

But Gerken says the issue is if those prices never increase, this plan would not put that extra money back in the pockets of the customers.

"If some can talk about, 'Hey if it doesn't happen, we'll send the money back to the consumers,' that might be a whole different rate. But at this point it's a tails they win, a heads they win. We lose on either side of the bet, and that's just not fair," Gerken said.

However, Colafella says the prices will go back up, which is why they're trying to be ahead of the curve with keeping their customers' rates stabilized.

"So we believe it provides an 8-year period of stable electric rates, protection for Ohio jobs as well as an ongoing commitment to fund low-income customers," he said.

He adds that the first year energy bill increase for customers will be about $3.50 and that the increases will only be the first two to three years and by year three or four those will convert into credits so they can share in the profits of those companies, saving about a half a billion dollars.

And besides protecting the customers if energy costs rise again, FirstEnergy also says this plan will protect two major power plants in Ohio and the hundreds of jobs they provide.

So while Colafella says FirstEnergy hopes to have an answer from PUCO by the end of March, Gerken and the others say they want the people to reach out to Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) to ask him to help turn this plan around.

