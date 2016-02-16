Westminster hopeful has NW Ohio ties

A dog with ties to Northwest Ohio took over the Westminster Dog Show recently.

Rumor, who is a German Shepherd owned by Lockenhaus German Shepherd’s kennel in Springfield Township, was a crowd favorite this year.

"She's got a really super good attitude. She loves the shows. She's got a great personality," said Rumor's handler Kent Boyles.

Rumor won the herding group Monday at the dog show, but lost the overall best in show to a German Short-haired Pointer.

At only 4-years-old, she has already won several awards during her show career.

Only one German Shepherd who has ever won the Westminster.

