Syria: U.S. involvement, what's next

After U.S. Secretary of State and other world powers announced the recommendation of a ceasefire in Syria on Friday, the country's president, Bashar AL-Assad, said he was doubtful that it may actually happen. Joel Voss, Assistant Political Science Professor at the University of Toledo, agreed that currently, Syria's on-going civil war shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

"I'm skeptical that hostilities will actually cease, because as Assad himself said, who's going to force hostilities to cease?" said Voss.

The ceasefire, which Voss says can be a complicated, short-term solution, would not apply to the battle against terrorist groups like ISIS.

"I've used this analogy before, but it's like two boxers who are at the end of their round: they're going to rest and then they're going to come back and they're going to fight again. Ceasefires are temporary; they're created to be temporary. The hope is, of course, that you can have a ceasefire and then negotiate for a permanent settlement. But as hostilities are right now, I'm skeptical that that can actually occur," said Voss.

The United Nations peace talks are also set to happen later this month after being postponed some weeks ago.

"I do think that they'll sit down and talk about the end of the month, but I don't foresee any long-term solutions right now. The reason is that the Assad regime had the rebels on the run, and they want to maximize their gains so that when they finally do talk, they'll be the point that they can negotiate at," said Voss.

He also reiterated that there are more than a few reasons why the United States is involved in trying to halt the conflict.

"The U.S. has a number of different interests in the region. First, the U.S. would like to expand favorable regimes in the region, so our main preference would be to have democracies in the region, democracies that are allied with the U.S. On top of that, the U.S. does have a massive Islamic State problem. The Islamic State is a bit on the retreat right now, which is nice, but in order to really handle the Islamic State inside of Syria, we need better access to Syria. With the ongoing conflict as it is, it makes access that much more complicated. So those are the two big issues, we want a regime that is favorable to us, but then we also want access to the Islamic State," said Voss.

As the clock ticks down to a possible halt in conflict on Friday, Voss says, attacks like those on Monday may continue to happen.

"The Assad regime right now is ramping up its attacks inside of Syria along with Russia. The reason they're doing that is they want to gain as much ground as possible before they have to go back to the negotiating table. This is why you see an uptick in attacks, because a few weeks ago they were meeting in Geneva, and that's when the massive assaults really started to ramp up. I think you're going to continue to see those ramp up until, quote, the cessation of hostilities."

