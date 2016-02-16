Toledo-area agency offers 'Survivors of Torture' program

For those who have been tortured abroad, or who have witnessed torture in other countries, it often takes a lifetime of recovery. US Together, a refugee resettlement agency in Toledo, is offering a new three-year program called 'Survivors of Torture.' Funded through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the program will provide social, medical, legal, mental health and body/body services to those survivors.

The goal is to serve 138 clients across the state of Ohio during the first year, the Toledo-area program has allotted for 28 participants. Corine Dehabey, Refugee Resettlement Program Coordinator at US Together, says any victims of torture abroad are eligible to participate, regardless of immigration or refugee status.

"Torture is not just physical, it's mental, it's psychological, it's emotional. In war areas, sometimes a lot of torture happens from human trafficking. Whether they are victims, witnesses, neighbors, friends, we're going to work closely in the community with partners to help those individuals. The thing is, it's not just refugees. People who probably were in the Air Force, or veterans, or anyone overseas, they've seen and they've witnessed a lot of torturing and maybe they were tortured themselves. So it's out there, and because of our work, we've witnessed a lot of trauma in people. We wanted to help, so that's why we're so excited about this program. We want to help the people deal with and manage their trauma and get out of it," said Dehabey.

US Together also indicated that the program is open for referrals from other agencies, and there will be no judgment for anyone who is interested and eligible to participate.

For more information on the program, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.