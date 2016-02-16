Police need help identifying man who robbed Famous Dave's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying man who robbed Famous Dave's

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed an employee at the Famous Dave's restaurant on Monroe Street. The robbery happened as the restaurant was closing Monday night.

Toledo police say the man entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. No one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly