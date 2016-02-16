Police find vehicle linked to suspect in beating death of 21-year-old

Defiance County Sheriff's department have recovered the alleged vehicle that was driven by the suspect who murdered 21-year old Hannah Fischer.

The vehicle was found last Friday near State Route 15 and Ashbacher road, near Noble Township.

Fischer was found dead in an apartment building on Feb. 9.

Paulding County authorities issued a murder-arrest warrant for 47-year-old Frank Tracy Jr. He's accused of beating Hannah to death.

Hannah was reportedly renting an apartment from Tracy.

Officials say it took several days to link Tracy to the vehicle.

Anyone who knows where Frank Tracy is should call the Paulding County police department.

