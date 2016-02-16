Toledo police arrest second suspect in December murder

Jonathon Shelton, 20, is charged with felonious assault in connection the December murder. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

BryanThomas Jr., 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 for the December murder of Martel Miller. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

Toledo police have arrested a second suspect in a December murder case.

Police say Martel Miller, 22, was found in the 700 block of Locust Street near Ontario Street on Monday, Dec. 21. Neighbors say they heard at least five gunshots during what police say was a shootout.

Jonathon Shelton, 20, was arrested for the crime later that day. He was initially charged with murder and his bond was set at $1 million.

After an autopsy on Miller, it was determined that Shelton's bullets did not kill him. Shelton is now charged with felonious assault.

On Monday, Feb. 15, police arrested Bryan Thomas Jr., 20, in connection to the deadly shooting. He’s been charged with murder.

Miller appeared in court Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Miller was Toledo’s twenty-first homicide in 2015. A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information involving this case, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

