Toledo home riddled with nearly 30 bullets

Police estimate that 27 shots were fired into the home on Collingwood Boulevard. (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo home is riddled with bullet holes after an apparent shooting Monday morning.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at a home along Collingwood Boulevard.

Officers estimate that 27 shots were fired into the home with what they believe is a ‘high powered rifle.’

The home has since been boarded up.

No one was injured during the incident. So far, police have not received a suspect description.

