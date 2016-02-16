Lucas County sees increase in deer-related crashes

There's a major alert for all local drivers: look out for deer!

An overpopulation of deer and ever-changing weather patterns are causing big problems on all Ohio roadways.



The Ohio Department of Public Safety reports deer related crashes jumped by more than 1 thousand from 2014 to 2015. There were 19,705 reported crashes in 2014 and 20,779 in 2015.



Lucas County saw an increase in deer related crashes as well. There were 60 more crashes involving deer from 2014 to 2015 - from 328 to 388.



The worst month for crashes has consistently been November.



According to a study released by ODOT in 2014, the top deer crash "hotspot" was State Route 64 in Lucas County between Reed Road and Airport Highway.



Experts say be alert and always ditch the distractions. Drivers should look out for deer crossing signs and be aware that deer travel in a herd, especially during early morning and evening hours. Experts say drivers should also use high beams in deer prone areas to illuminate the deer's eyes.

High beams will also give the deer more time to react to oncoming traffic.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.