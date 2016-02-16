Space heater sparks house fire in east Toledo

The Toledo Fire Department battled a house fire on Rogers in east Toledo Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the home. The people inside make it out safely.

Officials say one firefighter was injured while putting the fire out. He's expected to be OK.

Crews on scene say a space heater sparked the fire.

