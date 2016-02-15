Several cars targeted by vandals in Point Place

People in Point Place are trying to figure out who damaged a number of cars and why.

The vandalism happened Sunday night on several streets across the area. Kathleen Hopkins is just one of the victims. She says her dog was barking outside when it happened, but she didn't think anything of it.

"She was barking her head off and I didn't pay attention, I made her come in, didn't look. And by God I wake up this morning and that car has a humongous big rock through the back," said Hopkins.

Hopkins is one of at least three people that were hit overnight. Several people took to Point Place's block watch Facebook page to share what happened to them too.

"Everybody's getting hit. So it's just something you gotta live with nowadays and it's bad that it's in my neighborhood," said Hopkins.

Now she is forced to pay a $500 deductible to replace the window. Hopkins does not believe she was targeted, but she is not surprised something like this happened.

"It's like, okay, eventually something is going to happen to one of my neighbors, or me, or whoever, but I don't believe it's personal at all," said Hopkins.

She says this recent event is motivating her even more to move.

"I don't need any more problems where they know I'm an older lady. And I am moving. It's not a place anymore for older people," said Hopkins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

