Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders visits MI ahead of primary, speaks to union voters

Political candidates hoping to find themselves in the White House were in the Wolverine State Monday, campaigning ahead of the March 8 primary.

That includes Senator Bernie Sanders, who visited the campus of Eastern Michigan University to rally support as he fights for the democratic nomination.

Eastern Michigan's Convocation Hall was filled near capacity with students and others Monday. But Sanders' message is going out to those close by - union voters.

At the event Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders repeated a call for political revolution. At the heart of this change: rebuild the shrinking middle class.

"In the last 30 years the middle class has significantly contracted there's been a massive transfer of capital from them to the one tenth of one percent,” said Sanders.

The Senator from Vermont outlined a platform he believes will expand the middle class, including universal healthcare as Medicare for all, free college at public universities and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

But Sanders isn't only speaking to young voters who have propelled his campaign. He's in union country. He needs labor, a voting bloc with historic ties to his rival Hillary Clinton.

"They were beaten, but they stood up to fight for the right for collective bargaining,” he said.

Sanders also promised to fix the country's aging infrastructure, including roads and an outdated water system that contributed to Flint's water crisis. He told the crowd he visited with Flint families.

"It is beyond my comprehension that in 2016 we are poisoning our children,” said Sanders.

So how is he going to pay for his political revolution?

He revealed he would tax Wall Street speculation, as well as raise the tax rate on the wealthiest Americans.

Bernie Sanders made it clear to the cheering audience of Eastern Michigan students that he needs these voters, who are historically unreliable, to register and vote.

But to become the Democratic nominee, he also needs other voter blocs, such as unions and minority voters.

There’s no doubt that Sanders is energized by his supporters. As the nomination season slugs ahead, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Bernie Sander also met with autoworkers at a UAW Hall in Dearborn, MI. He'll be packing in the events before this weekend's South Carolina nominating contest, where rival Hillary Clinton is ahead in the polls.

