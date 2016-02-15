Four fire departments respond to house fire in Fulton Co.

Four fire departments responded to a house fire in Fulton County Monday. (Source: Robert Karney)

Four fire departments, along with the Fulton County Sheriff's Officer, are responding to a house fire on State Route 108 just south of Wauseon, between County Roads C and D.

No injuries have been reported.

Tune into WTOL 11 at 10 & 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.