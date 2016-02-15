'Young Lives Matter' summit held on President's Day

On Monday, the first “Young Lives Matter” summit was held, giving local middle school students the chance to speak about the issues that affect them.

While most kids were home from school for President’s Day, 50 Toledo middle school students gathered to discuss things like cyber-bullying, gang violence and the importance of education.

“We hope that these kids see that there isn't an issue with them standing up and speaking out,” said Lakeisha Norrils, one of the organizers of the event.

At the summit student were encouraged to do both, speak out and stand up. Two actions students say will help in the future.

“The youth is the next generation. Without the next generation you won't have the future. And without the future you're just stuck in one spot,” said Malachi Norrils, a student at the event.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson was the event’s keynote speaker. She stressed the importance of education, hoping students take heed. She also answered their questions.

“If we don't listen to them now. Why should they stay around?” said Hicks-Hudson. “I think it’s most important that we engage them at this age and listen to them and take their suggestions and try to use them.”

The day continued with a panel discussion, which included students.

Organizers say they're looking forward to hosting a second conference next year.

