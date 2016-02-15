WLS board votes to keep resolution banning former superintendent from district property

An emergency board meeting was called at Washington Local Schools Monday, after an incident at Friday's basketball game involving former superintendent Patrick Hickey.

At the meeting the board meant with Hickey and voted to keep a resolution that bans him from district property.

Board members say Hickey became verbally confrontational with referees and the athletic director at Friday’s varsity basketball game. They say he was asked to leave the sidelines but didn’t. They also say he embraced another employee despite their attempts to back away.

On Saturday, the board meant and voted to ban Hickey from events on the district’s property. And after listening to his response Monday, they decided to keep that resolution in place.

Board members say the ban was vital so the district can move forward.

“You know we have such a wonderful district and great kids and it seems like we’re spending way too much time on this type of issue as opposed to really dealing with, I got on the board for one reason, to work with kids and to make our district better, not to deal with these type of issues. And I pray that this is the end of all of it,” said David Hunter, WLS board president.

In a statement Hickey said he apologized to the referee and said he didn't notice the referees telling him to leave the gym. He also apologized for embarrassing the employee he hugged, saying he didn't realize she was trying to back away.

Hickey went on to say, "I apologize for any attention that was drawn to me and for embarrassment to the board, the district and my family."

"Mr. Hickey was very genuine in his statements and I believe from his tone of voice and how he acted today that he also wants to put this behind him," said Hunter.

The ban from district property is effective immediately. It will be in place until the board takes any further action.

The incident also sparked a conversation about safety and security at Tuesday's scheduled meeting. But while the board president says the incident contributed to the discussion, Tuesday's meeting was more to pose 'what if' questions when it comes to security. A meeting to answer those questions is expected.

Read Hickey's full response to the board here.

