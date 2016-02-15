UT golf coach raises awareness about heart disease

Seven months ago Nicole Hollingsworth had a heart episode that could've ended her life. Fortunately it didn’t, and now she's using that day to educate others.

As Hollingsworth continues on her own personal recovery journey, she says another goal of hers is to continue to create awareness around the number one killer of women.

"The circuit of talking and educating people, that's really been my passion since then," said Hollingsworth.

Coach Hollingsworth has had a busy seven months. She's been working out and continuing her recovery since her heart episode in July.

"If I'd not called 911, I don't think I'd be sitting here today," said Hollingsworth.

Amidst all of that, she's coaching, traveling with her team this season, which she says has a double meaning.

"They had red on, because again, they understand my cause or my meaning or my passion," said Hollingsworth.

The team debuted their red golf shirts Sunday at their Florida Golf Coast invitational. They also passed out pins and information about heart disease in women, an effort that's uniting them with their competition.

"I'm very humbled and very moved by everybody's attitude and other coaches who are your rivals hugging you, I don't think that happens a lot," said Hollingsworth.

It's a message she says is important to get out, especially to young, college-aged women.

"I think it's surprising that so many people have jumped on board. You know, you hear that one person can make a difference, and I've always felt that," said Hollingsworth.

While she isn't sure how long she'll keep sharing her story and reliving that day, she says this is just the beginning.

"Maybe it's not supposed to stop, because maybe this is my calling to really help Northwest Ohio. I can't wait 'til next year, I'm really going to try to get the University of Toledo all in red. That's my goal of getting 3,000 people and doing a heart for the University of Toledo, that's my goal," said Hollingsworth.

Coach Hollingsworth will be speaking at the American Heart Associations' "Let Your Heart Take Flight" program on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Genesis Village, located at 2429 S. Reynolds Road. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be red golf shirts for sale at the event.

