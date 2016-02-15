UT students voice suggestions for downtown development

University of Toledo students got a chance to voice their opinions on what they would like to see happen with the Downtown Toledo development. During a presentation Monday, students expressed interest in having more places to live and getting grocery stores downtown.

The company M.K.S.K. is doing a downtown master plan for the 22nd century committee, who started on this project in December. The meeting with students is the first part of a master plan where the company is seeking opinions from the public, to see what will best suit the area, before handing over their findings to the city.

"Its the millenniums including the generation that represented by UT students that we are trying to attract and keep in Downtown Toledo and the greater metro region,” said Chris Hermann, principal planner at M.K.S.K..

The company has help to revitalize a number of cities’ downtown areas, including Louisville and Columbus.

