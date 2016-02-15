Parents purchase billboards in support of former WLS superintendent

Parents pitch in to buy billboard in support of former Washington Local School Superintendent Patrick Hickey. (Source: WTOL)

It’s been two months since Patrick Hickey resigned as Superintendent of Washington Local Schools. Parents and students however, continue to express support throughout the city for the former superintendent.

The most recent acts of support are billboards going up around the city, thanking him. One billboard is located at the intersection of Laskey and Secor, with another one at Monroe and Sylvania.

This comes at a time when Hickey was banned from district property for his actions at a basketball game.

The billboard says, “Thank you, Mr. Hickey!” showing gratitude for his 14-years of service. Hickey did tweet about the billboards, but when WTOL looked Monday, his twitter account was no longer active.

WTOL has not heard anything from the group of parents behind the billboards, but Lamar, the company that owns the billboards says about 40 to 60 parents chipped in money to put up the billboards.

The one on Monroe and Sylvania will be up until the beginning of March.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.