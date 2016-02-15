Car salesman robbed, beaten while on test-drive with teenagers

The two teens were arrested and now face several charges, which could include kidnapping. (Source: WTOL)

Two Toledo police officers were in the right place at the right time, likely saving a man from being shot, or even killed.

It began at ERS Auto on Lagrange Street Friday. Police say two suspects asked to test drive a car at the used car lot and the owner Mohamad Ramadan agreed and got in the backseat. Minutes after leaving the lot for the test drive, the suspects pulled the car over at Austin and Chestnut and got in the backseat. Police say the pair demanded Ramadan’s money while pistol whipping him.

“He hit me with the gun to my head. He said 'give me your money, give me your money.' I told them 'I'll give you the money, stop hitting me.' Then they said, 'no, kill him, kill him, shoot him.' He cocked the gun," said Ramadan.

Just then two officers patrolling the area noticed something was not right. They pulled up behind the car and the suspects took off. The officers chased the two teenagers, who were armed with guns. The teens were arrested and now face several charges, which could include kidnapping.

Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department says the arrest is an example of excellent police work.

“Noticing that things were out of place and then doing the apprehension of two armed suspects that were viciously beating somebody, it just doesn't get much better than that as far as police work is concerned," said Heffernan.

Mohamad Ramadan has owned his business for over 20 years and admits test drives are part of the business and can be dangerous. He has been robbed three times before, but says what happened on Friday was nothing like anything he's experienced before.

