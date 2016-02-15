Only On 11: TPD commends management company for advanced apartment security

Toledo police commend the management company Vistula Management for their advanced security measures at their downtown Toledo apartments. (Source: WTOL)

Dirk Kramer is in charge of safety and security for Vistula Management. They manage lower income apartment complexes in north Toledo and downtown.

"Safety is very important to us. It's important that our residents feel safe when they are here and if they have visitors they also do," said Kramer.

What makes them excel in security begins with a partnership they formed with the Toledo Police Department.

"These properties are monitored by TPD and they monitor them on a 24 hours basis," Kramer said.

Noticeable cameras are seen inside and out of their properties and are linked not only to Vistula's security company, but also to TPD's real-time crime center.

"It has made a real difference. We use the video to monitor crime, but also prevent it to ensure the residents they can have a good quality of life," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

A police substation is also set up at many of their properties. It offers a place for patrolling officers to come, review surveillance and show their presence.

Another added security measure is noticeable at the entrance. Visitors cannot just buzz in, rather they need to speak directly with security, the security officer then contacts the resident and makes sure they want them to come inside.

Vistula Management use a national security model called CPTED - Crime Prevention through Environmental Design.

TPD is so impressed with this, Kramer has been asked to share his knowledge at block watch meetings in Toledo to help other businesses and residents prevent crime.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.