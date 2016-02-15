Bernie Sanders supporters 'Feel the Bern' at EMU

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders has been known to captivate the young voters, and Monday’s turnout at his Eastern Michigan University event was no exception.

The weather didn’t stop hundreds of college students and others waiting in line to see Sanders at his first campaign stop in Michigan.

“It’s cold out, but we’re feeling the Bern!” said Bernie Sanders supporter Angie Simpson.

Student Lacey Opdycke even brought her 12-year-old brother in hopes that Sanders’ comments on college tuition will one day impact him positively.

“We’ve been here since 4 a.m.,” she said. “I was determined to be up front because I skipped all my classes, so I was going to go big or go home! I think that the younger generation has seen through history what's happened through America and I think we're ready for a change and Bernie Sanders is going to bring that change.”

Freshman Erin Hogan said she's excited to be an active part of her first election and first political rally, and was looking forward to Sanders’ comments on student debt.

“I think he's just really progressive, and I think it's a really progressive era right now and a lot of younger people are looking to move things forward in a different way. He’s definitely attracting a lot of younger people because of that,” said Hogan.

Other supporters even made the trip from Toledo to Ypsilanti, like James Phillips.

“Just to see Bernie Sanders,” said Phillips. “The guy says a lot of good things, things I've been saying, things that need to be changed, like income inequality; that’s huge. I’m a union worker, so that also plays into it. Wall Street corruption, campaign finance, that’s even bigger.”

For graduate Malcolm Pipkins, it's Bernie Sanders' ability to prioritize issues that other candidates haven't.

“There’s something about Bernie; he's very real and honest about how he feels. Also, Bernie's been ahead of the times as far as progressive issues, whereas Hillary (Clinton), she flips. For example, she flipped to supporting gay marriage when it was popular, not when it was the right thing,” said Pipkins.

It wasn’t only millennials who showed up for Sanders on Monday.

“I have seven kids,” said father and supporter John Bolz. “I want my kids to have access to free education in college.”

Still, Sanders’ campaign has indicated that it will count on the younger vote to help pull him through the rest of the election year, and it seems his supporters feel the same way.

“I’m excited to see Bernie! I’m feeling the Bern!” said Pipkins.

Bernie Sanders will be in Ohio on March 13, two days before the Ohio primary.

