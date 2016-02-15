Florists clean up post Valentine's Day rush

Valentine’s Day has come and gone. Now florists in the area are cleaning up after the big rush.

Staff at Hafner Florist in Sylvania says it was a steady weekend as people prepared for the holiday Sunday. And as you probably guessed, their best seller was red roses.

Orders began to come in a few days before, with quite a few office deliveries on Friday and a big rush on Saturday. As always, there’s always that one best seller.

“Red roses are always number one, no matter what we do to bring out the different, unusual and unique pieces here, they always gravitate to the red roses, and it has a lot of meaning," said Hafner.

He says they used their past sales as a guideline for what they can expect for the current year.

