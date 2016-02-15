High school students preview BGSU for Presidents' Day

Monday was the annual Presidents’ Day Open House at Bowling Green State University. BGSU staff says 3,000 high school juniors and seniors came from all over to tour the campus and get information to help them make a decision on which college to attend.

“Students can actually sit in on classes, they can take tours of the different academic facilities, they're visiting residence halls, so they can see where they might live," said Cecilia Castellano, Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Planning at the University.

There were also presentations about financial aid, specific majors and desired programs offered. A program like this is unique because it gives high school students a real feel of how things would be to be a falcon.

“It's a regular class visit day, so instead of just coming on a Saturday, or taking a campus tour, we actually show you what it's like to be a Falcon. So they're sitting in on classes with other BGSU students, you really get a sense of do I fit in here, does it feel right, and I really think it helps us to kind of seal the deal for a lot of the students," said Castellano.

While the open house ends Monday, the Admissions Office on campus is open until 5 p.m. during the week. Staff at BGSU says you can contact them with any questions at (419) 372- 2478.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.