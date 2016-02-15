Web chat on heart health with Dr. Patel

Want to learn more about heart disease? - Ronak Patel, MD, a cardiologist with ProMedica Physicians Group, stopped by WTOL 11 Monday to answer all your questions.

Dr. Patel talked about risk factors for heart disease, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and what you can do to lower your risk of a heart attack. Watch the full web chat in the video player above.

8 Factors that Increase Heart Disease Risk

Many people can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease by knowing the risk factors and reducing those that are preventable. These factors increase your risk of a heart attack:

Smoking

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Being overweight

Bad cholesterol

Lack of physical activity

High stress levels

Family history

The sooner you take steps toward a healthier heart, the stronger chance you have of reducing your risk for a heart attack. In fact, the American Heart Association recommends that heart attack prevention begin by age 20. Your best defense is working with your physician to come up with a personalized plan and choosing a healthy lifestyle that minimizes risks.

Know Your Numbers

Knowing your heart stats is one of your most powerful prevention tools. Here’s a handy reference guide:

Remember: Your health goals may be different depending on your current health. Talk with your doctor about what’s right for you.

Read more about heart health here.

