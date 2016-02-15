5 killed when car going wrong way slams into SUV in Ohio

Police say five people are dead after a car going the wrong way on an Ohio interstate slammed head-on into an SUV.

Investigators in Dayton suspect the driver of the wrong-way car had been drinking. Police say the man had been arrested on a DUI charge two days ago.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 in downtown Dayton.

Police say the driver of the car died in the crash along with four people inside the SUV.

They say three men and one woman were in the SUV. Police estimate they were in their teens or early 20s.

