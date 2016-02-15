Expect delays on Central Avenue this week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Expect delays on Central Avenue this week

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
There will be single lane restrictions this week on Central Avenue. Utility relocation work is being done between I-475 and Holland Sylvania Road in both directions Monday through Friday. 

Expect delays, as all work is dependent on the weather. Tune into WTOL 11 Your Morning this week for updates.

