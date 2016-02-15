Ohio Turnpike credit card machines down

People driving on the Ohio Turnpike Monday will need to bring some cash.

Credit card machines are being upgraded, so drivers will have to use cash or an E-Pass from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ohio Turnpike credit-card processing, websites unavailable for a time Monday - https://t.co/ZdX9CXgsls — The Vindicator (@vindicator) February 12, 2016

The Turnpike's website it also down for maintenance.



