Ohio Turnpike credit card machines down

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
People driving on the Ohio Turnpike Monday will need to bring some cash. 

Credit card machines are being upgraded, so drivers will have to use cash or an E-Pass from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Turnpike's website it also down for maintenance. 

