OSHP trooper assaulted while making DUI arrest, taken to hospital

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper had to be taken to the hospital after being assaulted early Saturday morning while making an arrest.

At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Saturday the trooper stopped Toledoan James Lloyd Jr. for failure to yield on Reynolds Rd. near Heatherdowns.

Lloyd attempted to run from the trooper as he was being placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence.

During the struggle that ensued Lloyd began to choke and assault the trooper.

Lloyd was successfully taken into custody.

After the arrest, illegal narcotics were found that appeared to belong to Lloyd.

Both the trooper and Lloyd were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The trooper was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation.

