Police detain two Monroe Public School students after questionable Facebook post

Two Monroe Public School students were taken into custody by police after a Facebook post that showed them holding what at first appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and an assault rifle.

A third student in the picture was holding a bottle of vodka.

According to Monroe Police, the picture was shared and/or commented on over 400 times, with many concerned parents commenting.

Police discovered that what looked to be firearms in the picture were actually a pellet gun and possibly a paint ball rifle.

When police investigated, one of the students was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at his grandmother’s house on an unrelated Felonious Assault charge.

The juvenile was taken to the Monroe County Youth Center. A second student was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail on multiple charges.

Police also found large amounts of unopened high-end liquor bottles, which they believe may have been stolen.

The third student was questioned and released.

A Monroe Police Department press release states, “although the subjects may have not foreseen the totality of their actions, the unintended consequences of those actions brought concern and fear to Monroe Public Schools, parents and students.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.