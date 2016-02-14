Fremont teen wins prestigious volunteer award for 'Parker's Purpose'

A local high school student has won the prestigious Prudential Spirit of Community Award. It an award given to two teenagers from each state for an outstanding act of volunteerism. Each recipient receives $1,000 and a trip to Washington D.C.

"It's overwhelming. I never thought anything like this could happen to me," said Parker Ink, one of this year's winners.

The 17-year-old is a junior at Fremont St. Joseph Catholic High School. He eventually wants to become a Japanese Anime artist.

Parker also has muscular dystrophy, but that isn't holding him back from a much bigger life goal.

"He wants to look in the mirror one day and feel proud for the fact that he helped other people. He wasn't here for himself, he's here for others," said Parker's mom Patti.

It all started back in 2008, when Parker developed a potentially fatal respiratory condition, his dad lost his job and his mom was diagnosed with cancer. The community rallied together for the Inks, organizing fundraisers to help them through a difficult time.

"You really see and when you think that you have it bad, you see that it could be so much worse," said Parker.

The life changing experience gave Parker the idea for his foundation, "Parker's Purpose." So far, $170,000 has been raised to help 200 families touched by a disease or disability. The money comes from an annual summertime fundraiser in Gibsonburg. Each year, a famous sports figure attends, like Archie Griffin, Desmond Howard, Eddie George or Jim Tressel.

The Prudential Award exemplifies Parker's proud reflection in that mirror.

"When all is said and done, we decided everyone has done something nice for me. Why don't we pay it back? Pay it forward to others," said Parker.

The eighth annual "Parker's Purpose" fundraiser is July 22 at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed in Gibsonburg.

Tickets will go on sale once the guest speaker is booked.

