Sylvania Schools offers use of treasurer to Perrysburg Schools

Sylvania School District is offering up its treasurer to Perrysburg schools while that district looks for a replacement.

Perrysburg Schools Treasurer Matt Feasel resigned on Thursday after he was held accountable for his former employee stealing thousands of dollars from the district.

While fulfilling her current duties, Sylvania treasurer Laura Sauber would serve as interim treasurer until Feasel's position is filled.

Perrysburg school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to decide whether to accept the offer.

