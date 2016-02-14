Dem. candidate Bernie Sanders holding rally in Ypsilanti on Monday

Another presidential primary hopeful will be rallying for support just up the road on Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will speak at Eastern Michigan University on Monday afternoon.

The Sanders campaign says the speech will cover a wide range of issues.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and admission will be first come, first served.

Sanders has been closing the gap in polls with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in recent months and last week won the New Hampshire primary.

WTOL 11 News will have live coverage from the rally on our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news casts.

