Adrian police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

A release from the Adrian Police Department reported a drive-by shooting that took place just after midnight on Feb. 14.

At this time, the department is looking for Alexander Deemer, described as a 26-year-old white male, 5' 7" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Treat Street. Shots were fired into the house where several occupants were inside.

No injuries were reported, but police learned that one person there had "recently suffered a relationship break-up."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander Deemer or the drive-by is asked to call the Adrian Police Department's Detective Bureau at 517-264-4808.

