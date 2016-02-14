Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - February 14, 2016

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday on WTOL 11 at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry invites Bowling Green State University Political Science professor Dr. David Jackson back to the table to discuss the fate of the presidential hopefuls as they continue to battle for the nomination in South Carolina.

Then, District 4 Councilwoman Yvonne Harper speaks passionately about her support for the income tax increase for streets, how the opposition from the Chamber of Commerce fits into the conversation, and why Hillary Clinton hasn't received all the backing she deserves.

In the final segment, you won't want to miss a wrap-up session with Toledo's own Super Bowl commercial star Chris Pentzell who appeared in the winning Doritos ad this year.

