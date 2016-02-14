Gas prices briefly drop to 19 cents, 17 cents in north Toledo

Toledo has a reputation for having some of the lowest gas prices of any city in the nation. But Sunday saw an all new low, as people were filling up their tanks for just 1 cent a gallon.

"I got 22 cents in and I got 13 gallons so far, I can't complain," said Taylor Kline, Circle K customer.

This morning there was a gas war going on at the intersection of Hagman and Alexis Roads in north Toledo. It started off accidentally, but left several drivers happy.

"I've never seen anything like this, it's wonderful," Kline said.

It started overnight at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, gas prices at the Pilot Travel Center on Hagman stood at just 49 cents. And by 4 a.m. prices had dropped to just 19 cents.

The Pilot clerk told WTOL the dropping prices were caused by a computer malfunction.

It was a glitch that prompted the Circle K across the street to get in on the action. Circle K dropped their prices to 17 cents and someone even had a receipt reading out at a penny per gallon.

But unlike Pilot, when we called Circle K the clerk said it wasn't a malfunction they had adjusted their prices to compete. The whole thing left customers in disbelief.

"I just filled my gas tank up from dead empty for 26 cents. I told her to put ten on it and she only gave me five bucks and now I need to go get my change. That's too funny," Kline said.

And, of course, people were sharing it with their friends on social media.

"I already took a video, it's already on Facebook, so yeah, hopefully we'll see what happens. I don't know how long it'll last, but hopefully long enough for people to fill up their gas tanks for cheap," he said.

The price drop lasted for at least three hours. If you drive by now you'll see they're back up to about $1.51.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.