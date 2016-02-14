Vote in the March 15 Primary: Ohio residents must be registered by Feb. 16

Ohio residents must be registered to vote in the March 15 primary by Feb. 16. (Source: Secretary of State Jon Husted)

The deadline to vote in Ohio for the March 15 primary is 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Find out if you are registered.

Eligible voters can register by mail or in person. Online registration is not an option.

To register, take or send a completed Voter Registration and Information Update Form to your local county Board of Elections Office.

If you would rather pick up a copy of this form, a list of locations is available here.

Once you have completed the Voter Registration and Information Update Form, you can drop it off to any of the following locations:

Board of Elections Offices

Ohio public library

Ohio BMV Deputy Registrar Office

Any public high school of vocational school

County treasurer office and other state offices

Military and Out-of-State Voter Registration information

All voters are required to submit any changes in name or address 30 days prior to election. This can be done online, in person or by mail. Changes must be submitted to your local county Board of Elections.

Voters can send in their absentee vote by mail Wednesday through March 14, the day before Election Day.

All ballots must either be postmarked before Election Day or delivered in person to county boards of election on Election Day.

To be eligible to vote in Ohio, you must:

Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day

Be a U.S. citizen

Be an Ohio resident for at least 30 days

NOT be declared incompetent to vote by a probate court

NOT be imprisoned for a felony conviction

NOT be permanently disqualified for violating an election law

