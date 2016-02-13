Twenty-three special hockey teams hit the ice for two days of fun

A hockey tournament on Saturday at the Ottawa Park Ice Rink in west Toledo was all about inclusion.

Twenty-three teams came for the UCT Hockey Festival.

All the players had disabilities.

It's not exactly rock 'em sock 'em hockey.

No fights break out, but new friends are made.

"It's fun to do. Get to socialize. Makes me feel good," said player Machaiah Stevenson.

The American Special Hockey Association gives people of all ages and abilities a chance to learn and grow by playing hockey.

There are 45 special hockey programs in thirty cities throughout the United States.

The programs are run by volunteers who have a passion for hockey and supporting people with special needs.

"To show them that it's give and take. It's not about winning and beating others. It's the sportsmanship of the whole thing," said John Stevenson, coach of the Pittsburgh Emperors.

Nicole Walker uses a walker on the ice to get around.

Her proud hockey mom Beverly Hartman is always in the stands cheering her on.

"And she's so excited and happy that she fits in even though it's cold. She loves to be out here," said Beverly.

And like other players from across the region, Nicole is here for two days of friendly competition.

Player Justin Laus exemplifies the spirit of the event.

"If it's center, forward, defense doesn't matter. I try to go all the way," said Justin.

That's how all the players approach the sport when they hit the ice: all the way.

