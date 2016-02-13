"Werewolf cat" one of many at Rec Center cat show

There’s a lot of purring and petting going on this weekend at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.

The International Cat Association Show runs through Sunday.

Hundreds of cats from all over the world are competing in six divisions for titles and regional and international awards.

Several rare breeds are at the show including Wolfie the Werewolf cat.

He doesn't howl at the moon but is part of a rare mutant breed called Lykoi.

Lykois have no fur on their paws and little on their face and look like a werewolf.

Wolfie is only one of thirty in the world and is quite a celebrity.

"If you Google 'Wolfie the Werewolf Cat' you will find a lot of information about him. People love him all over the world. He even has his own Facebook page," said Jamie Christian, with Glass City Cats.



Wolfie and the rest of the cats will be at the Rec Center through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is four dollars and parking is free.

