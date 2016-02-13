Former Washington Local superintendent Patrick Hickey banned from all WLS grounds

Given the nature of former Washington Local Schools superintendent Patrick Hickey's actions at a Whitmer home basketball game on Friday night, the school board held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning where they decided to prohibit Hickey from ever stepping foot on WLS property or attending any WLS events that take place on WLS property in the future.

"What I saw last night just wasn't the Mr. Hickey that we all know. It was very strange, it was embarrassing, it put our athletic director and our school principal in a really strange situation. They were very, very upset as was I," said David Hunter, school board president.

The board says at Friday night's Whitmer vs. Lima Senior boy's basketball game, Hickey was asked to leave after getting verbally abusive with the referees.

After being removed, they say Hickey then came back. He was then removed another one or two more times after that, returning each time.

That's when the board says Hickey got into a verbal confrontation with the district's athletic director Tom Snook and interim superintendent Cherie Maurlam.

The board says Hickey also embraced Maurlam at the game and continued to hold her despite her attempts to push him away.

It's these actions that led to the emergency meeting.

Hunter says he wants to make sure the board is transparent with the community on every detail.

"I felt it only fair that we told the community why we're making the decision and what the facts are that we made our decision on," said Hunter.

The decision was made to ban Hickey from any and all WLS property, which includes events held at any WLS location.

Hunter says that following Hickey's resignation the board agreed to allow him to attend his kid's WLS events, but after last night's incident, that is no longer the case.

"Mistakes were made and as a board we have a responsibility to our staff and students and people who visit our district that we can't allow that kind of thing to happen," said Hunter.

The board says they will allow Mr. Hickey to meet in executive session with them on Monday, February 15 at 5 p.m. to respond to the charges and explain his actions.

