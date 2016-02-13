Michigan State Police: 28-car crash near N. Dixie Hwy due to 'white out' conditions

A 28-car crash in Frenchtown Township was reported as the result of 'white out' conditions and extremely low visibility.

The crash happened Friday, Feb. 12, around 3:30 p.m. on NB I-75 near N. Dixie Highway.

Troopers from the Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Five people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Weather conditions and high speeds were considered factors in the crash. Snow on the roads was also said to be a contributing factor.

