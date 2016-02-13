Washington Local BOE holds special meeting regarding disciplinary actions

Washington Local Schools called an emergency meeting for Saturday, Feb. 13. (Source: Washington Local Schools)

Members on the Board of Education at Washington Local Schools are calling an emergency meeting to discuss disciplinary action for an employee.

A notice was sent out late Friday night.

Details are limited at this time.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m.

