Man arrested in shooting at Toledo bar to face judge

A Toledo man arrested for murder will be arraigned Saturday morning.

Charles Johnson was arrested for the murder of Darnell Mitchell in a shooting that happened Friday at Classic Lounge.

Police reported an off duty officer who was working at the bar responded quickly at the scene - chasing Johnson and shooting him.

Johnson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Classic Lounge is located in central Toledo on Nebraska Avenue.

