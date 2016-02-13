TFD investigates fire in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD investigates fire in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo firefighters continue investigating the cause of a fire that happened in the 100 block of Steel Street overnight.

The fire erupted around 3 a.m. Saturday.

It is unclear if the home was occupied, but neighbors reported the home was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

WTOL will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

