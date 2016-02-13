Toledo firefighter injured battling duplex fire in central Toledo

A Toledo firefighter is recovering after getting injured while battling a central Toledo duplex fire.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue.

TFD reported the firefighter slipped and fell on ice, but is okay.

The residents who lived in the duplex were not home at the time of the fire.

They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

