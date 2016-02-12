St. Paul's Community Center helping the homeless stay warm with weekend

St. Paul's Community Center opens doors for those without shelter from the warm this weekend. (Source: WTOL)

This weekend brings with it the coldest day of the winter season so far. But those can be scary words for those in our community who don't have a warm place to sleep.

On a cold night, no one wants to sleep outside. And thanks to St. Paul's Community Center in downtown Toledo, no one has to.

Jason Roberts lives on the permanent side of St. Paul's homeless shelter, but he volunteers where it all began.

"It's just a good helping tool that gave me assistance when I needed it, when I was in a time of need, so I mean, while I'm here I'm giving back to what's going on," said Roberts.

St. Paul's offers a permanent 35-bed shelter. But when the temperatures drop, the the community center opens their doors so people don't have to sleep outside.

"We have about 50 available spaces. And we've been hitting high numbers this season. And, you know, they come in, they get a cot or they get a sleeping bag, and if there's some that need the fold out mattresses because of medical reasons, then we have those too," said Tammy Chadwick, St. Paul's Community Center.

But they get more than just a place to sleep. says there's a home cooked meal, with dessert as well.

"We have a warm, warm meal, and it's like, you know, we're having raviolis tonight, we're having green beans and bread, it's a good wholesome meal," said Chadwick.

But to keep a place like St. Paul's up and running, they need your help.

Right now, the center is asking for both monetary donations and things like socks and underwear.

"I'd just like to thank everybody who helps out with donations, and helps out the program. All the workers here who provide that don't actually have to be here,to make this happen for everybody," said Roberts.

