Car thefts reported in south Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Bold thieves are breaking in to cars and making off with your things in south Toledo.

According to Toledo police, in the last few weeks four locations in the area were hit up, including a church. Police say the break-ins reach back to January and all happened during the day. And reports show that all four cars targeted were in parking lots.

They say they first car was broken into at the First Unitarian Church during a Sunday service. Next, St. Patrick of Heatherdowns on a Saturday afternoon. Shortly after Premier Banquet Hall. Then, the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Care Center midday Tuesday.

"I don't care what church or where you're at. You just have to take everything out of that car before you leave it," said Janet Beam, block watch and sector 8 leader.

Police say in all cases, a bag or a purse with credit cards, phones, cash or personal belongings were left in the car and just about all of them had a window broken-out in order to get the items.

Beam says even though you may think you're only running in somewhere for a second or no one is watching, you're wrong.

"You never know where they are or what they're doing. You don't see them, but they do see you. So you gotta be very, very smart and aware of what's going around you," said Beam.

But being smart isn't enough, Beam says you can help catch these crooks and others by always reporting anything suspicious, no matter how small you think it is.

If you have any information about the crimes, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419.255.1111.

