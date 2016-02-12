Pot pipe found in diaper bag after woman caught fleeing crash with 1-yr-old

A woman is in jail after Bowling Green police say she left the scene of a crash, resisted arrest and a search of her car led police to much more.

Police say when they caught up with the woman not far from where the hit-skip happened on Fairview Avenue, she put up a fight. But here's the kicker, she had a one-year-old in her back seat, and a marijuana pipe in the diaper bag.

“She immediately flung the door open, so he knew something was going on as he approached the vehicle,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso.

The woman he’s referring to is Lauren Bechstein. According to a police report, she caused damage to another vehicle and then fled the scene. Then when police pulled her over, she kept telling the officer that she had other places to be and proceeded to kick him. When they searched her car, that's when they found the pipe with marijuana residue in the diaper bag.

“It is common for us to find some in those locations, so we are trained that way, to look in those areas, because of that,” said Mancuso.

BGPD says officers see this sometimes because it's likely the person thinks a child's item might be the last place an officer would search for drugs or paraphernalia. But, as you heard, Lt. Mancuso says they're wrong.

The child's grandfather was called to the scene to pick the one-year-old up.

As of right now, there are no child endangerment charges filed. The case has gone to Children's Services for review.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.