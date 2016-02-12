Valentine's Day flowers not meant for frigid cold

Florist Jen Linehan wraps a bouquet to protect it from the cold (Source: WTOL)

Everyone loves getting flowers for Valentine's Day.

But the last thing you want is to watch those flowers die right before your eyes.

Valentine’s Day is like Christmas for flower shops like Beautiful Blooms by Jen in Sylvania, as couples express their love with big, bright, beautiful bouquets.

"Everyone’s coming in and everybody’s just so happy and it's wonderful,” said owner Jen Linehan.

But the frigid temperatures this Valentine's Day weekend could make the most delicate gifts vanish into thin air.

"Even the stems showing, the pedals showing, any little cold on those flowers are going to make them die faster," said Jen.

That's why Jen says they're taking no chances.

They’ve been wrapping each arrangement in cellophane and stapling all the edges to keep the brutal cold air out.

Her drivers even keep the flowers in the vehicle until they're sure someone's home to receive them.

Steps she says are pretty easy.

"It's already something that's perishable, but you know if it lasts for two or three weeks that's fabulous, but when it lasts only a day or two or its already turned brown when you're giving it to that person, it's not a very good gift,” said Jen.

