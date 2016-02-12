Camp and Travel RV Show going on in Toledo this weekend

The Camp and Travel Regional RV Show opened Friday at the Seagate Centre in downtown Toledo.

Many of the RVs have all the comforts of home.

Nick and Debra Woodas of Findlay came to the show to shop for a Toy Hauler. Both are passionate Harley Davidson motorcycle riders. When Nick retires, the couple plan to load up their bikes, the toys, maybe sell their house and begin a never ending road trip.

“Just going. You only live once and to make the best of it,” said Nick.

A Toy Hauler can fit a couple of Harley Davidson motorcycles, golf carts and even fold into a rear, fold up garage. There’s also two party decks, full bathroom, kitchen, a bedroom with lofts and a washer/dryer hookup.

The Woodas’ would also need a one ton truck to haul the Toy Hauler, which costs $68,000. People interested in the Toy Haulers are like the Woodas', retiring baby boomers.

“Oh yeah. You see a lot of them heading south, retirees. Number of them sell the house, buy a motorcoach and hit the road, see the country,” said Dave Brown of the RV Show.

He says lower interest rates and plunging gas prices are helping to drive RV sales. The Woodas’ are motivated too by a sense of compassion.

“We talked about it for a long time and going across the country and volunteering to help others. You only live once and be happy with what you have,” said Debra.

The show runs through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults. Children under twelve are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

