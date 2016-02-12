Don't Waste Your Money: Stores that will still accept expired coupons

It's happened to all of us: You have a coupon in your pocket or purse, but by the time you get around to using it, the coupon has expired. But don't throw out that expired coupon just yet: it turns out there are some stores that will still take it.

The savings website Rather-be-Shopping.com says many stores will still accept a gently expired coupon, that expired the past few weeks.

Among them:

Bed Bath and Beyond: If yours won’t work, the report claims the cashier will often give you a new one.

Buy Buy Baby: As the sister store to BB&B, the report says they'll take expired coupons as well, exchanging them for a valid one.

Michaels Stores: They have a new coupon every week: If yours is old, ask the manager if you can have a new one.

Kohl's: The report says expired coupons are not OK for the most part, but expired Kohl's Cash can still be used.

Dick's Sporting Goods: The report says managers will often accept expired coupons. Only problem, so many brands are excluded it still may not work on that Nike or Under Armour item you want.

Doesn't That Stink?

But from the doesn't that stink file, people trying to use a counterfeit coupon, which are shared all over Facebook all the time.

But if you try to use one, you're ripping off the store, and it may even come out of the cashier's paycheck. Doesn't that stink?

So how can you tell if one is fake? In most cases, it's too good to be true.

Free bag of Doritos? Sorry, that one is fake.

Ditto for free Bertolli Olive Oil, free Tide Detergent, or $4 off a $4 box of instant Quaker oatmeal.

Two Last Cautions

So while it's OK to try a recently expired coupon, it's not ok to pass off a fake one as legitimate.

Finally, One caution: If a cashier tells you "no," don't get into a fight.

If they say they won’t take it, move on, and as always don't waste your money.

